Prosecutors have not stated how many premises were searched, but no arms or explosives were recovered. None of those questioned were arrested or identified as suspects. Brussels prosecutors insist that the anti-terrorism operation is not linked to the Brussels or Paris attacks.
Fresh anti-terrorist raids at the weekend
Belga
Mon 06/03/2017 - 12:29 CDC Belgian police raided premises in Brussels and Nivelles (Walloon Brabant) last weekend in search of terrorists. Several people were led away for questioning, but prosecutors now say that they have all been freed.