Belgium enjoys a long-time tradition in the breeding of racing pigeons. Buyers often come from abroad, from countries like China.

Golden Prince is part of a collection of 405 specimens of a race pigeon farmer in Wevelgem. Pipa calls it "the biggest auction of the season". It still runs until Sunday evening and involves big money. The lot is now already at 1 million.

The previous milestone was set in 2013, when 310,000 euros were paid for "Bolt".