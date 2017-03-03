The avalanche took place in Courmayeur, south of the Mont Blanc. A group of 18 was skiing off-piste - Italians, Germans and Belgians - when the snow came raging down. Among the five injured are two Belgians, according to local press reports. The Belgians are in intensive care in hospital.

Robert Blanchart, a ski teacher, told the VRT's morning radio programme 'De Ochtend' that he understands why people venture out off-piste, but underlines that skiers should always inform themselves extremely well. The dangers of leaving the normal course are immense: "It's like going out in a small boat on the sea while a storm of 7 to 8 Beaufort is expected."