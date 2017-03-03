The video was posted by Britain's Daily Express and discovered by a terror expert who continuously searches news channels and social media for videos or messages that could give away an imminent terrorist attack (or plans for an attack).

The video turns out to be quite recent. In the background, a voice can be heard that says "we are still here" and "we are planning to attack", Ahmet Yayla of the George Mason University in Virginia, in the United States, told Het Laatste Nieuws. However, other experts doubt the authenticity of the movie. They claim it's not an authentic IS video, but it could be made by someone sympathizing with IS.

This being said, Antwerp police are taking the threat seriously. Police were seen patrolling the Centraal Station this morning. Further research is being done into the case by OCAD, the body that analysis the terror threat in Belgium.