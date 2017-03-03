The driver had jumped a couple of red lights on the Waterloolaan. When he was stopped, police noticed he was carrying two gas canisters in the white van. He refused to open the back doors and maintained it was empty.

When it turned he was on a list of radicalised Muslims, a red alert was going off with the police, who decided to cordon off the whole area and call the bomb disposal squad DOVO to the scene. The man had been convicted in a case of terrorism, receiving a 5-year sentence (party suspended).

Using explosives, DOVO managed to open the back of the van. However, no mechanisms were found to prepare a bomb. One gas canister turned to be empty, while the other was full, but no material was found to prepare a bomb. There were no indications that the man was on his way to stage a terrorist attack.

The suspect is said to have declared that he had just gone to the shop to get new gas canisters. If all was innocent, it remains a mystery why he didn't simply open his van to the police when he was stopped. A press conference has been announced for 11am.