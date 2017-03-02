In June 'Viceland' also becomes available on Proximus.

To mark the launch Vice produced the documentary 'Census Belgium'. In this documentary that lasts one hour young people give their views on politics, drugs, sex, love, money, climate change and talk about themselves.

The 24-hour channel was launched in the US and Canada in February 2016 and is currently available in the UK, the Republic of Ireland, France, Australia and New Zealand. 'Viceland' now also becomes available in Belgium and the Netherlands.