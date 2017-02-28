"We start on 1 March", says Kristof Neyens of the local police. "We will stage targeted checks, and will patrol the streets to catch street racers red-handed."

The situation is getting out of hand, says Neyens, and tailormade measures have been taken to counter those driving irresponsibly. "We also have the possibility to put a wheel boot to immobilise the vehicle."

The Limburg initiative comes after a ruling in Germany, where a court imposed a life-long prison sentence on two street racers who caused a deadly accident. The judge considered it as murder, arguing that the two knew very well what the possible consequences of their street race could be.