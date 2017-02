A road accident left one man dead last night. The victim, a man in his fifties, was returning home from a carnival party. His dead body was found in the roadside. A mysterious death at first, it was the subject of speculation, but it soon became obvious that the victim had probably been hit by a car, after which the driver had committed a hit-and-run. A suspect has now been arrested.

The investigation will have to shed more light on the matter.