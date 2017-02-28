"King Albert still owes me 17 francs"

The ships were nicknamed "maalboten" by the Ostend locals, a word dervived from the English word mail, as it originally transported mail to and from the English coast, a tradition that went back as far as 1846.

In fact, the publicly-owned shipping company was over 150 years old when the service was suspended. Many of those affected by the decision still get tears in their eyes when talking about it.

Its heydays were in the sixties, when Ostend was often packed with British travellers, day-trippers or others. The ships received names such as Prince Albert and Marie-Christine.