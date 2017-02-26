26/2/17 - The AB concert hall in downtown Brussels was evacuated last night following a bomb alert. Police cordoned off the entire area and used sniffer dogs to comb out the entire building before sounding the all-clear!

A security official stepped onto the stage and asked everybody to leave using the emergency exits. No reason for the evacuation was given. People filed out of the building calmly and resigned to the upset of their evening's plans.

Brussels police say that a couple overheard a conversation during which somebody was warned not to go inside because the whole place would blow up. The couple alerted local police.

People evacuated from the AB gathered outside the old stock exchange building and on the historic market square. All pubs in the immediate vicinity had been cleared too.

A suspect was detained, but soon released.