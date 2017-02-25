22/2/17 - Police are launching a new appeal for witnesses to come forward in connection with the killing of 27-year-old Sofie Muylle a month ago in Knokke.

After police released their appeal they received some 40 tips. Images also show that a man in a blue jacket passed by the scene where the woman's body was found on several occasions. Police still wish to speak with this man.

Police welcome all information on the following telephone number 0800/30300. They can also be contacted by email: opsporingen@police.belgium.be.

Police are also seeking more information about the woman's scarf and coat as well as a light seen on the beach around 7AM.

