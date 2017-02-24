In West Flanders the emergency services received a flood of calls, for the most part for damage to property. In Sint-Andries, near Bruges, a villa was damaged when a tree fell onto its roof. Thankfully, the owner who was working in his office inside the house was not hurt.

It took the Fire Service several hours to cut up the tree and remove it from the roof. In Bredene, the roof of a new-build that is being built by the municipal Alderman Jacques Deroo. It will take months for the damage to be fixed.

A lorry was blown over by the wind near Veurne with big delays on the roads as a result. Several houses in Zillebeke were left without power after a tree damaged power cables. A house has been made inhabitable due to storm damage in Ramskapelle, near Nieuwpoort.