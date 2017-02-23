Many cities such as Antwerp, Brussels, Leuven and Mechelen had closed their parks as a precaution. An orange alert was issued by the Belgian Met Office, and will apply from 2 to 11 pm in the provinces of West and East Flanders, Antwerp and Liège. The other provinces were given a yellow alert.

The heavy winds were causing havoc in different places. At the Welriekende Dreef, a busy traffic hub in Brussels, a fallen tree hampered the afternoon and evening rush hour (picture below).

In Veurne, the wind proved too heavy for a truck. The driver did not get injured. In Mol, a fallen tree damaged four cars. Nobody got injured.