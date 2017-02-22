By September Mr Francken hopes to have pledged between 100 and 150 places each and every month; under the EU plan Belgium is supposed to take in 1,500 asylum seekers this year. So far Belgium has offered 630 places. 58 asylum seekers have arrived from Italy, 267 from Greece.

Belgium still needs to offer 900 places. Mr Francken says that 1,200 people are expected to arrive here this year. Two-thirds of pledges are reserved for people form asylum centres in Greece. There is also a fixed share for child asylum seekers.