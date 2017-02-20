Speaking at NATO VP Pence insisted that the Europeans must urgently invest more in defence. In conversation with NATO secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg Mr Pence noted that NATO remains extremely important for the US.

The Trump administration expects the Europeans to increase defence spending. Everybody must keep to earlier agreements on investments in defence and security, he said.

Belgium is one of many European states failing to spend 2% of its national output on defence. At present there are no precise plans to increase spending to meet the target. The Belgian government is still eager to save money on defence.