Infrabel’s Frédéric Petit told VRT News that "Some preparatory work is already under way. A temporary road has been laid between the verge and the River Dijle.
The salvage operation will involve a lot of work. We will also have to build a platform for cranes”.
Infrabel is as yet unable to say when the work will be complete. However, it is clear that the disruption to rail service around Leuven will continue for some time yet. The Belgian rail company NMBS has drafted an emergency timetable.
IC Blankenberge - Genk (via Brussels) and IC Ostend – Eupen (via Brussels) are both running normally.
IC De Panne - Leuven / Landen terminates at Brussels North
IC Braine-l'Alleud - Leuven teminates at Brussels-Airport Zaventem
IC Antwerp-Central – Leuven terminates at Brussels-Airport Zaventem
IC Antwerp-Central - Hasselt will travel via Lier and won’t be stopping at Mechelen, Brussels-Airport Zaventem or Leuven
IC Mons - Brussels-Airport Zaventem terminates at Brussels North.
L Antwerp-Central - Leuven terminates at Aarschot.
A replacement bus services is in opperation between Leuven and Mechelen and between Leuven and Aarschot.
For the very latest information check out the NMBS' Belgian rail site