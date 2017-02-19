Infrabel’s Frédéric Petit told VRT News that "Some preparatory work is already under way. A temporary road has been laid between the verge and the River Dijle.

The salvage operation will involve a lot of work. We will also have to build a platform for cranes”.

Infrabel is as yet unable to say when the work will be complete. However, it is clear that the disruption to rail service around Leuven will continue for some time yet. The Belgian rail company NMBS has drafted an emergency timetable.