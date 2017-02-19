Rail disruption to continue for some time yet Author: MB

Belga
Sun 19/02/2017 - 11:16 MB The rail infrastructure company Infrabel has started preparatory work to clear to accident site. However, it must await the green light from the Judicial authorities before it can start work on removing the carriage from the verge and clear the track.

Infrabel’s Frédéric Petit told VRT News that "Some preparatory work is already under way. A temporary road has been laid between the verge and the River Dijle.

The salvage operation will involve a lot of work. We will also have to build a platform for cranes”.

Infrabel is as yet unable to say when the work will be complete. However, it is clear that the disruption to rail service around Leuven will continue for some time yet. The Belgian rail company NMBS has drafted an emergency timetable.

IC Blankenberge - Genk (via Brussels) and IC Ostend – Eupen (via Brussels) are both running normally.

IC De Panne - Leuven / Landen terminates at Brussels North

IC Braine-l'Alleud - Leuven teminates at Brussels-Airport Zaventem

IC Antwerp-Central – Leuven terminates at Brussels-Airport Zaventem

IC Antwerp-Central - Hasselt will travel via Lier and won’t be stopping at Mechelen, Brussels-Airport Zaventem or Leuven

IC Mons - Brussels-Airport Zaventem terminates at Brussels North.

L Antwerp-Central - Leuven terminates at Aarschot.

A replacement bus services is in opperation between Leuven and Mechelen and between Leuven and Aarschot.

For the very latest information check out the NMBS' Belgian rail site