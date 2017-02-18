Rail services to Germany are also disruption as trains are unable to pass through Leuven station. A replacement bus service is in operation between Leuven and Mechelen.



The intercity trains between Blankenberge (West Flanders) and Genk (Limburg) and between Ostend (West Flanders) and Eupen (via Liège) are terminating at Brussels North. Meanwhile, the intercity service between De Panne and Leuven and the service between Braine-l'Alleud (Walloon Brabant) and Leuven have been suspended.

Elsewhere, the intercity train between Mons (Hainaut) and Brussels-Airport Zaventem (Flemish Brabant) is not running and the stopping service between Antwerp Central and Leuven is terminating in Aarschot.