However, the start-up of the reactor was put back, first to 15 February and then to 28 February.

Now according to an article in Saturday’s edition of the Francophone daily ‘Le Soir’, it has been put back yet further to the end of March.

According to the paper, the further postponement has come about after a meeting between FANC officials and the reactor’s owner Engie.

Engie’s case for re-starting the reactor at the end of this month was judged by FANC to be insufficiently strongly.