Moreover, it now turns out that, contrary to what many are thinking, that East-Europeans don't make up the majority of posted workers in Belgium. Figures from 2014 show that 57.6 percent of them comes from neighbouring countries (Netherlands, France, Germany, Luxembourg), while only 22.1 percent comes from Romania, Poland or Slovenia. There were almost 160,000 posted workers that year.

Most employees from neighbouring countries work in the chemical or the metal sector and are usually high-skilled. There is hardly unfair competition due to lower social security standards. Moreover, our businesses need them, experts underline.

De Backer says that checks focus on the transport and building sector, where there is a problem indeed, he admits. "However, our clampdown on fraud has made sure that 2,000 extra Belgian jobs were created", he explains. Kris Peeters also points out that "we shouldn't forget that there are a lot of Belgian companies posting workers abroad as well."