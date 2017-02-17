The Zaventem-based airport received 21.8 million passengers, which is 7 percent less on the year. In general, European airports (including Russia and Turkey) welcomed 5 percent more passengers.

Brussels Airport was leapfrogged by Manchester, Stockholm and Vienna among others. The regional airport of Charleroi (Brussels South) occupied 63rd place (dropping 2) with Ostend on 179 and Liège on 184.