Smoking is illegal in cafés and pubs since 2011. Health inspection teams see that while the situation may not have been perfect at the start, it is gradually improving year after year.

In 2012, some 20 percent of the 5,500 pubs that were checked, were found ignoring the ban. This percentage has dropped to 13 percent last year. The improvement is mainly thanks to the excellent day figures. "Last year, only 10 percent was caught red-handed during the day. The problem is much bigger at night, where we also see little improvement", says Paul Van den Meerssche of the Inspection Department. In fact, the figure only dropped from 25 percent in 2012 to 22 percent last year.