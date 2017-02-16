In all 30 million euros was raised with businesses and private individuals using crowdfunding to source funds.

Expert Simon Douw says businesses are inspiring one another to use the procedure: "Good examples in Belgium and abroad manage to convince others and stimulate growth."

"In Belgium the authorities have shown a very positive attitude towards crowdfunding providing a beneficial tax regime. This creates confidence. We also see financial experts advising clients to various crowdfunding platforms. Banks and financial advisers are encouraging people to seek funds in this way."

Simon Douw believes that there is still room for growth in the crowdfunding sector, though warns people may be deterred because they never see their money back!