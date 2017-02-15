Yet another Belgian wins EuroMillions! Author: CDC

Nationale Loterij
Wed 15/02/2017 - 10:12 CDC For the third time in only a couple of months a ticket bought in Belgium has won the EuroMillions jackpot. The winner can look forward to a cool 23.5 million euros.

The Valentine's Day draw resulted in two winners at the highest level getting all five numbers right and two stars. A British player too wins 23.5 million in the common European currency.

Only last October a street cleaner and father of four from Schaarbeek in Brussels won the EuroMillions jackpot pocketing 168 million euros, the biggest lottery win in Belgian history. A couple of weeks later another Belgian won 50 million.

If it is you, please let us know, because flandersnews would like an exclusive interview.