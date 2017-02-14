The Flemish government is to invest a total of almost 6 billion in mobility and infrastructure. Last week, Weyts (N-VA) unveiled his plans concerning road works and waterways. In part 2, his focus was on public transport and cycling.

"We invest another 816 million in public transport, bringing the total to 1.2 billion. It's the first time the 1 billion milestone has been exceeded in one government term", Weyts says. However, critics say that the government has not boosted public transport over the past years.