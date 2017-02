The video shows how Mauro is stopped as he approaches the building where he's supposed to rehearse for his last gig. The officer of the law is a fan. At the end of the conversation Mauro has lost his ID, but this no longer poses a problem as he won't be touring any more.

The video has been posted on the band's Facebook page and was screened during Mauro's last performance with dEUS at the Lotto Arena.