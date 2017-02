12 February marks Charles Darwin's birthday in 1809. Three years ago, the Cambridge Digital Library released a large part of Darwin's notebooks. This was excellent news for Ilja Van Braeckel, a fan of Darwin, who analysed 12,000 high-resolution scans of the manuscripts, digitalising the handwritten letters, which resulted in the "Darwin font."

This Darwin font is now being made available for everyone and can be downloaded for free via WeTransfer.