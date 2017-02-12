Tom Balthazar headed the joint electoral list composed by the greens and socialists in Ghent. He was thus the main candidate to become the new Burgomaster next year, to follow in the footsteps of his socialist colleague, the popular Daniël Termont. The socialists and greens are now in a coalition with the liberals in Ghent.

Tom Balthazar had become involved in the Publipart scandal. It turned out that members of the board of directors of Publipart received some 360,000 euros in allowances in 2015, some 20,000 per person. On top of that, the intercommunal company (running on public money and involved with energy matters concerning local municipalities) made investments that raised questions.

Balthazar said in a statement that his resignation does not imply he feels guilty. But he added that one cannot become Mayor if your public authority has been dented in any way.