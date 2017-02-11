People choosing to build a new house have to meet minimum standards for generating sustainable energy. Making the first conclusions on tha basis of 4,000 reports, the Flemish Energy Minister Bart Tommelein said that 63 percent of builders goes for solar panels, with 19 percent installing a solar water heater and 17 percent a heat pump, extracting energy from the warmth of the earth.

This being said, people find it hard to meet the sustainable energy standards. This is the case for 1 in 3 EPB energy reports. On the other hand, the general E-level (this takes into account insulation, the energy you need to keep your house warm and the amount of sustainable energy) is almost always being met.