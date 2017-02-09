There are worries that Mr Trump's measure that stops support for organisations carrying out abortions outside the US could prevent women in developing countries from having access to safe abortions. The Netherlands, Sweden, Denmark, Luxembourg, Finland and Cape Verde are supporting the initiative. The organisers hope to raise millions of dollars to counter the US president's measure.

International development minister Alexander De Croo (top left) has confirmed Belgium will organise the conference together with the Netherlands, Sweden and Denmark. Belgium is pledging ten million euros to the "Global fundraising Initiative She Decides". The fund will support NGOs involved in women's rights, family planning and the sexual health of girls and women.