Belgian federal prosecutors learnt about the arrest several weeks ago and are now seeking his extradition. The convicted criminal is also being prosecuted in Turkey on terrorism charges.

The man is described as a "man in his twenties from the Brussels borough of Ukkel". He possess dual Belgian and Syrian nationality and is a good friend of Najim Laachraoui. In 2013 he flew out of Zaventem to join jihadi fighters in Syria.