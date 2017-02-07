Last summer the Federal Secretary of State Theo Francken (Flemish nationalist) took a similar line after returning from a visit to Denmark.

"Between 60% and 70% of asylum seekers lie about their identity, whether it’s their name, their country of origin, their age, the route they took to get here or what they had done with their life prior to coming here. Indications can be found on a mobile phone or laptop that can help corroborate or dispel an asylum-seeker’s story”, Mr Francken said.

At Monday’s session of the Parliamentary Investigative Commission into the terrorist attacks, Mr Roosemont added that being able to check computers and phones could also be useful in the battle against radicalization and terrorism. The Head of the Aliens’ Office told the commission that this is already the case in a number of other countries.

"It is something that is coming to the fore. Our Dutch colleagues are certainly thinking about it” and Mr Roosemont is in favour of introducing the practice here.

"It wouldn’t be easy” with the language barrier presenting issues.

"There would have to be time given over to processing the information”, Mr Roosemont concluded.

