The site www.Ikbeslis.be has been in existence since 2009 and was urgently in need of updating. The new site, like the old one, remains a point of reference for youngster, parents and teachers that have questions concerning privacy issues.

The Privacy Commission hopes to pass on the message to young people they can do a lot themselves to protect their privacy. They decide what they write during online chat session, what they publish online, to whom they give their mobile phone number, when they put on their webcam and with whom they chat…

Parents can find information about how to give guidance to their children about online privacy. Meanwhile, teachers will find material that they can use in class.

On Safer Internet Day Unia, the former Inter-Federal Centre for Equal Opportunities, other like-minded organisations and the European Commission have joined forces to raise awareness about safe surfing.

They also hope to put pressure on Facebook, Twitter and other social media platforms to remove cyber hate from their sites more quickly. In March and early April Unia will report to the European Commission which instances of cyber hate are removed from social media sites and how quickly they are removed.