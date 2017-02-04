17-year-old saves octogenarian's life Author: CDC

Sat 04/02/2017 - 11:13 CDC A 17-year-old girl from Roeselare has saved the life of an elderly woman suffering heart failure. The teenager succeeded in reanimating the 80-year old woman on the street thanks to the knowledge she had gained at First Aid courses at school.

Hanne Moerman is the woman's saviour. Knowledge she picked up during First Aid lessons at school helped her to help the 80-year-old during the Christmas holidays by administering heart massage. The octogenarian is now convalescing. Hanne Moerman is calling for such lessons to be made compulsory at school: "It makes me feel good that I was able to save the lady, but people around me didn't know what to do. I think they should be taught."