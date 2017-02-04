Hanne Moerman is the woman's saviour. Knowledge she picked up during First Aid lessons at school helped her to help the 80-year-old during the Christmas holidays by administering heart massage. The octogenarian is now convalescing. Hanne Moerman is calling for such lessons to be made compulsory at school: "It makes me feel good that I was able to save the lady, but people around me didn't know what to do. I think they should be taught."
Author: CDC17-year-old saves octogenarian's life
