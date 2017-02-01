100,000 forswear alcohol in February Author: CDC

AP
Wed 01/02/2017 - 11:21 CDC Nearly 100,000 Belgians intend to take part in the "Tournée Minerale" initiative of the Anti-Cancer Foundation and the Flemish Centre for Alcohol and Drugs. Participants will undertake not to consume any alcohol during the admittedly short month of February.

The organisers had hoped that 15,000 people would take part. The Anti-Cancer Foundation's Steven De Bondt: "I believe that as far as alcohol is concerned we're all realising we're not on the right track. The new guideline setting a ten glass a week maximum consumption level and the to-do about free alcohol for MPs concentrated minds."

People taking part in the “Tournée Minerale" can get themselves sponsored. So far 74,000 euros has been pledged. The organisations hope this figure can rise to 200,000.
 