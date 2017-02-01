The organisers had hoped that 15,000 people would take part. The Anti-Cancer Foundation's Steven De Bondt: "I believe that as far as alcohol is concerned we're all realising we're not on the right track. The new guideline setting a ten glass a week maximum consumption level and the to-do about free alcohol for MPs concentrated minds."

People taking part in the “Tournée Minerale" can get themselves sponsored. So far 74,000 euros has been pledged. The organisations hope this figure can rise to 200,000.

