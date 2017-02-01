The events happened in November 2015 when the woman visited a pizzeria together with friends. The woman had consumed alcohol and proceeded to insult the proprietor. In the end the woman was shown the door. In revenge she took to social media and made abusive racist posts on the restaurant's Facebook page. In addition to the fine the woman also has to pay the proprietor 2,500 euros in compensation.
Author: CDC600 euro fine for racist posts on Facebook
AP
