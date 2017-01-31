Belgium modifies travel advice for US Author: CDC

Tue 31/01/2017 - 12:49 CDC Belgians with dual nationality that includes one of the seven nations subject to President Trump's entry ban have been asked to contact the US embassy in Belgium if they are travelling to the US.

The entry ban affects nationals of seven Muslim-majority nations: Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia, Yemen and Iraq. The Belgian foreign ministry says that Belgians who also enjoy the nationality of one of these seven countries should contact the US embassy in Brussels before they embark on travel to the USA. The notification also means that the Belgian foreign ministry is changing its travel advice for Belgians travelling to the US.

The Belgian foreign ministry has no knowledge of any problems affecting Belgians with dual nationality, but in recent days many concerned travellers have contacted the ministry seeking clarification. 

