The entry ban affects nationals of seven Muslim-majority nations: Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia, Yemen and Iraq. The Belgian foreign ministry says that Belgians who also enjoy the nationality of one of these seven countries should contact the US embassy in Brussels before they embark on travel to the USA. The notification also means that the Belgian foreign ministry is changing its travel advice for Belgians travelling to the US.

The Belgian foreign ministry has no knowledge of any problems affecting Belgians with dual nationality, but in recent days many concerned travellers have contacted the ministry seeking clarification.