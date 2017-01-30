Belgium clamps down on asylum fraud Author: CDC

VRT
At the height of the asylum crisis hundreds queued outside the immigration department in Brussels
Mon 30/01/2017 - 11:09 CDC Belgium set a new record last year withdrawing the refugee status from 109 former refugees. The Belgian asylum and migration secretary Theo Francken noted that in all cases there was a question of asylum fraud.

The 2016 figure contrasts with the previous year when only 50 people lost their refugee status.

Theo Francken explains: "We're talking about people who lied about their nationality. People e.g. who claim to be from Syria, but aren't. Or people who say that they are persecuted in their country of origin and then return on holiday."

The asylum secretary attributes the rise in withdrawals to changes in the law: "Today it's easier to withdraw Belgian nationality from people involved in crime, terrorism or the conflict ion Syria" he added.