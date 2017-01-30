The 2016 figure contrasts with the previous year when only 50 people lost their refugee status.

Theo Francken explains: "We're talking about people who lied about their nationality. People e.g. who claim to be from Syria, but aren't. Or people who say that they are persecuted in their country of origin and then return on holiday."

The asylum secretary attributes the rise in withdrawals to changes in the law: "Today it's easier to withdraw Belgian nationality from people involved in crime, terrorism or the conflict ion Syria" he added.