Mon 30/01/2017 - 10:44 CDC VRT has launched a new online platform that allows people to watch VRT TV programmes live and on demand via the Internet. VRT CEO Paul Lembrechts explained that the platform met growing demand among the public at large to watch all kinds of programmes whenever they wanted.

Paul Lembrechts: "Viewing behaviour is changing. Recent research showed that more people will be watching TV via their smartphone than via a conventional TV set soon."

VRT TV programmes can be viewed for a month after broadcast via VRT NU. ' NU' is Dutch for 'now'! The platform will also offer programmes from VRT's extensive archives.

The VRT CEO also announced that our sister pages deredactie.be are to change their name. The VRT's flagship news website in Dutch is being revamped and will soon be called vrtnieuws.be.

