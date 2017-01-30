Paul Lembrechts: "Viewing behaviour is changing. Recent research showed that more people will be watching TV via their smartphone than via a conventional TV set soon."

VRT TV programmes can be viewed for a month after broadcast via VRT NU. ' NU' is Dutch for 'now'! The platform will also offer programmes from VRT's extensive archives.

The VRT CEO also announced that our sister pages deredactie.be are to change their name. The VRT's flagship news website in Dutch is being revamped and will soon be called vrtnieuws.be.