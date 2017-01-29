The East Canton’s Tourist Office reports that only the slopes at Rocherath in Büllingen, Worriken in Bütgenbach and the Dethier Ski slopes in Ovifat are closed.

Elsewhere in Liège Province only the Val de Wanne (Trois-ponts) and the Monty slopes are open (Lierneux). The thaw has also seen all slopes close in Luxembourg Province with the exception of the Baraque Fraiture.

Snow covering on the slopes in the East of Liège Province varies from 10cm to 30cm. Skiing has been possible there for the past 26 days.