Since March 2015 those requesting some categories of residency permits have been required to pay up front. The sum paid is designed to cover admin costs that are incurred while dealing with their case.

The Federal Secretary of State in charge of asylum and migration policy Theo Francken (Flemish nationalist, photo above) told VRT News that "Fresh calculations showed that the expenses were estimated too low. The increase will help us meet the true cost incurred. The saying that you have to give in order to receive applies to foreigners too”



Mr Francken added that charging for admin costs made the Exchequer 7 million euro last year. The Federal Government hopes that the increase will mean that around 10 million euro is raised this this year.

"A tidy sum that will be very welcome when we draw up the budget”, Mr Francken said.

The Secretary of State was also keen to stress the changes that charging an admin fee has brought about.

"When we bought in the admin fee in March 2015 we saw a sharp fall in the number of invalid applications. People now think twice before submitting a request for residency”.