The Belgian Interior Minister Jan Jambon (Flemish Nationalist) told VRT News that he and his counterparts from the Netherlands, France and the UK reached an agreement on Thursday evening. The passenger lists for Eurostar and Thalys trains will be checked against a list of wanted terrorists.



“We have agreed that together will the rail service providers we will look into how we can register the names of passengers”.

“It is our intention that the system will be operational before the end of the year. A working party will now hold consultative talks with Thalys and Eurostar with the aim of drawing up a first draft proposal by the end of March.