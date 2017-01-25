On 30 July 2017, on the eve of the centenary of the Third Battle of Ypres, an intimate service will be held under the CWGC's Menin Gate Memorial. This provides an opportunity to reflect upon the history and significance of the Menin Gate Memorial to the Missing, and for the UK to express its profound gratitude to the Belgian people for the long years this special tribute has been made to our fallen. It is a poignant moment that will be made all the more special by the presence of families of the soldiers who served on the Ypres Salient. Members of the public will also be able to watch this event on large screens in the nearby Market Square.

Afterwards Ieper's Market Square will come alive with storytelling, live performance and projections onto the city's iconic Cloth Hall, telling the story of the war on the Ypres Salient. This large scale event will be open to the public.