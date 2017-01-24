"With the on-going discussion about fake news, I suddenly though yesterday evening that that it would be good if I could mess with some of Trump’s tweets”, the hacker told ‘Het Laatste Nieuws’

"I started collecting the links from his messages straight away. While I was laid back having a coffee, I opened all the web address automatically. As soon as I noticed that a website no longer loaded, I checked whether I could purchase the domain name”.

Mr De Ceukelaire was able to purchase the domain of the National Achievers Congress. It was from this site that he was able to link a YouTube film onto one of President Trump’s tweets. The young hacker says that many more of Donald Trump’s tweets could be hacked in this way.

Inti De Ceukelaire first hit the headlines a couple of weeks ago when he managed to get hold of the mobile phone numbers of a host of Flemish celebrities and politicians through their Facebook accounts.