It's been described as "lugubrious", but Mr Gatz insists: "The work is well meant. Let it be! Art is free. It's forbidden to forbid. Or are we going to forbid Caravaggio too?"

"The work may be disturbing. That doesn't mean it isn't good art. Removing the mural would amount to censorship and good censorship doesn't exist. We shouldn't ban everything that contains a barb."

"I do have some understanding for the reaction from the City of Brussels. I have no plans to stop them in their tracks. It's outside my brief, but art is free."