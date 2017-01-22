The king and queen rubbed shoulders with several celebrities including singer Shakira and actors Matt Damon and Forest Whitaker, but the highlight of the visit was undoubtedly a private meeting with the Chinese leader. As a result King Filip made the front page of the People's Daily, where we see him seated with President Xi Jinping.

Last week was a busy one for Queen Mathilde. She was back from Davos just in time to celebrate her 44th birthday. The queen took to social media thanking everybody who had sent her their best wishes on Facebook and Twitter. Queen Mathilde also shared a photograph taken on the Belgian national holiday last summer together with her daughter, Crown Princess Elisabeth.