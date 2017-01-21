Recent checks showed that two-thirds of drivers ignored the speed limit. Some motorists clocked up speeds of 120 km/h in the Brussels tunnels. In response the Brussels Region now plans to turn on average speed cameras as early as the spring. Commuters found speeding risk a hefty fine.

Traffic safety minister Bianca Debaets: "Average speed cameras are a fair system, because you are not measuring speed at one moment as with conventional radars, you are measuring the average speed over a stretch of road."

The average speed cameras have already been installed. Talks are now being held with the police and prosecutors to work out a system to enforce fines, so the cameras can be switched on.