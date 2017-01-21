Alcohol at a place of work is an exception in Belgium. The consumption of alcoholic beverages at work is the subject of collective labour agreements. Each company has the freedom to decide whether or not to allow alcohol, but in practice most businesses ban it.

Alcoholic beverages are served in the cafeteria of the Chamber of Representatives and they are free for all lawmakers. The arrangement was introduced during the 90's reportedly because too many MPs found their way to pubs in the vicinity instead of being at their place of work.

Marijs Geirnaert of the Association for Alcohol and Drug Problems insists that politicians should stand as an example and supports a ban.