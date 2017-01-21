Consumer confidence in Belgium has been soaring in recent months. Last November the barometer stood at -7. In December the figure was -5.

Experts say macro-economic forecasts have improved markedly. For three months in a row now Belgians have been more optimistic about the country's economic prospects and the jobs' outlook.

Belgians are also more upbeat about their personal prospects, though less so than on the general picture. Households anticipate a slight improvement in their financial situation. Belgians have no plans to save more.

