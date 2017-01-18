What was King Filip doing with Matt Damon in Davos? Author: MB

Wed 18/01/2017 - 13:47 MB As in previous years King Filip and Queen Mathilde are representing Belgium at the World Economic Forum in the Swiss town of Davos. The Belgian Head of State and Queen Mathilde are not only meting other world leaders and captains of industry. For example on Wednesday morning King Filip met the American actor Matt Damon, while Queen Mathilde met with the Columbian singer Shakira. This of course begs the question as to what celebrities are doing in Davos.

Each year around 2,000 world leaders, captains of industries and scientists gather in Davos to discuss the economic and social challenges facing the world. The theme of this year’s forum is Responsive and Responsible Leadership.

The Belgian royal couple is attending a number of lectures and also making time for one-on-one meetings.

As well as being a well-known actor, Matt Damon is also a founder and one of the faces of Water.org, an organisation that campaigns for access to clean drinking water and proper sanitation for people in developing countries.

Earlier Queen Mathilde had chatted with the pop singer Shakira. Like Queen Mathile, Shakira is a UN ambassador

Both women campaign to end poverty, hunger and inequality.
Queen Mathilde and Shakira discussed education. According to Shakira this in an important key to peace. The Columbian singer is to be given the Crystal Award this week in Davos as recognition of the work she has done for humanitarian projects.
 