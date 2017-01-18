Each year around 2,000 world leaders, captains of industries and scientists gather in Davos to discuss the economic and social challenges facing the world. The theme of this year’s forum is Responsive and Responsible Leadership.

The Belgian royal couple is attending a number of lectures and also making time for one-on-one meetings.

As well as being a well-known actor, Matt Damon is also a founder and one of the faces of Water.org, an organisation that campaigns for access to clean drinking water and proper sanitation for people in developing countries.