Each year around 2,000 world leaders, captains of industries and scientists gather in Davos to discuss the economic and social challenges facing the world. The theme of this year’s forum is Responsive and Responsible Leadership.
The Belgian royal couple is attending a number of lectures and also making time for one-on-one meetings.
As well as being a well-known actor, Matt Damon is also a founder and one of the faces of Water.org, an organisation that campaigns for access to clean drinking water and proper sanitation for people in developing countries.
Toegang tot water en sanitaire installatie voor iedereen: ontmoeting met Matt Damon, stichter van @Water #wef17 #Davos #water.org pic.twitter.com/Hh3pDKc2by— Belgian Royal Palace (@MonarchieBe) January 18, 2017
Earlier Queen Mathilde had chatted with the pop singer Shakira. Like Queen Mathile, Shakira is a UN ambassador
Both women campaign to end poverty, hunger and inequality.
Queen Mathilde and Shakira discussed education. According to Shakira this in an important key to peace. The Columbian singer is to be given the Crystal Award this week in Davos as recognition of the work she has done for humanitarian projects.
In discussie over belang van educatie met Special Advocate van @GlobalGoalsUN @shakira #wef17 #Davos pic.twitter.com/fHJHcZUkmr— Belgian Royal Palace (@MonarchieBe) January 17, 2017