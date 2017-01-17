King Albert is the father of the reigning monarch, King Filip of the Belgians. The photo on the card shows Anna Astrid, the couple's seven-month old great-grandchild. Anna Astrid is the daughter of Prince Amedeo and Elisabetta Rosboch von Wolkenstein and was born on 17 May. The card shows the couple in a relaxed setting.
